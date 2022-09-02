Column
Unearthing The Metal Underground: Thailand's Reincarnated
Southeast Asia has been a longtime wellspring of heavy metal passion, quite often inclined to the darker side, to be sure. While this is more so the case in terms of the appreciation and fandom of all things metal, creative bands have indeed burst forth as well. The maniacal, blackened death metal entity Deiphago originally emerged from the Philippines, and black thrashers Impiety was born in Singapore—to name a couple of the leading lights. More recently, a fierce death/doom act by the name of Reincarnated—comprised of scene veterans from bands like Savage Deity, Oldskull, Shambles, Nocturnal Damnation, Dark Mystery, and Lotus of Darkness—surfaced from Thailand five years ago.
The ominous quintet released a raw, two-song demo cassette in 2020 entitled “The Alpha Echo” through Thailand’s Inhuman Assault Productions. The label is poised to unleash Reincarnated’s five-song full-length album “Of Boötes Void Death Spell” on September 3 on vinyl. The songs are relatively long but they never feel that way. Tracks like “Quasar God Oration” and “Triumphant Dead Comet” ooze with a filthy Immolation-esque groove that twist and wind their way into one’s consciousness with a delivery that’s sincere and an impact that’s memorable. Reincarnated is mandatory listening for fans of the death/doom genre. Don’t sleep on this band.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
