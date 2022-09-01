Battalions Premiere New Song "Diagnosis Fucked" From Upcoming New Album "King of a Dead World"

U.K. sludge metal band Battalions, will release their fourth studio full-length "King of a Dead World" on October 21 through APF Records. Today the outfit premiere their single “Diagnosis Fucked” off it, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comments vocalist Phil Wilkinson:

“I have always written about personal struggles, and this one is very personal lyrically. ‘Diagnosis Fucked’ refers to my struggles with health issues, particularly being diagnosed with osteoarthritis and the mental anguish that came with that, but ultimately coming out the other side with help from good friends and horrible music. I’ve always been very open, lyrically and personally, about my struggles with mental and physical health, and this song is a representation of this. Along with that, we chose this as a first single as it encapsulates what Battalions is all about – heavy music, big groove and hard hitting lyrics.”

Adds bassist Matt Dennett:

“I was reading an article online about the decline of humanity, the battering of Earth’s resources, the financial and human cost of war, global warming etc, and how the world’s leaders are partly to blame. The article ended with ‘who wants to be the king of a dead world?’ I read that and it was a light bulb moment, I thought that’s a great song/album title, everyone agreed and it stuck straight away.”