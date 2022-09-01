Detherous Premiere New Song "Gruesome Tools Of Torture" From Upcoming New Album "Unrelenting Malevolence"

Thrashing death metal outfit Detherous will release their new studio full-length "Unrelenting Malevolence" on November 11th, 2022 via Redefining Darkness. Today the band premiere their new advance track from it named "Gruesome Tools Of Torture" and streaming via YouTube for you below.





Explains Damon MacDonald:

"The lyrical concept for this song is about being surgically ripped apart and dismembered while being forced to remain alive with no anesthesia throughout the entire procedure. The lyrics obviously come from a horror influence; most of the lyrics from the album do. But this one, specifically, we thought was pretty gruesome, hence the name.

"We have never made a music video before, so when we approached it, we wanted to keep it fairly simplistic and leaning more towards how we are as a live band and trying to capture the energy of how we are on stage for those who haven't been able to see us live yet. A big thanks to Site B Productions and Chase Hamilton for getting this video together for us."