Ateiggär Premiere New Track "Die Nacht droht fyschter mir" From Upcoming New Album "Tyrannemord"
Swiss black metal duo Ateiggär premiere a new song entitled “Die Nacht droht fyschter mir”, taken from their upcoming new album "Tyrannemord". The record will be released on October 28th, 2022 by the Eisenwald label.
Check out now "Die Nacht droht fyschter mir" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comments the band:
“A traitor has been sentenced to death by burning at the stake. The night before the execution, the Emperor who sentenced the agitator is tormented by a ghost appearing in his dream, proclaiming his imminent murder. When checking on the prisoner, the Emperor finds him sleeping peacefully in his cell, dressed in precious garments, his guard lying at his feet. The roles have reversed, the Emperor, still roaming free, has become a prisoner of his own fate”.
