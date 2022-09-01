Anthrax Cancel European Fall Tour Due To Ongoing Logistical Issues & Costs Out Of Control
New York City thrash metal veterans Anthrax announce the cancellation of the mainland European leg of their fall tour with Municipal Waste. That run had been originally scheduled to stretch from October 10th to November 05th, 2022. The UK leg of the tour however alongside Municipal Waste and Sworn Enemy will take place as planned.
“Sadly due to ongoing logistical issues and 2022 costs that are out of our control, we have no other option but to cancel the European leg of our upcoming 2022 tour. We will however be coming to the UK as scheduled.
Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase.”
The dates for the UK leg of the tour are as follows:
09/27 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
09/29 Manchester, UK – Academy
09/30 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
10/01 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
10/03 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
10/04 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
10/06 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
10/08 London, UK – Brixton Academy
