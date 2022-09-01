Headline News

Pierce The Veil Premiere First New Single In Six Years

Post-hardcore/post-metal act Pierce The Veil are back with a single and lyric video named “Pass The Nirvana“. It’s the first new music to see the light of day from the band in six years. In 2017 drummer Mike Fuentes parted ways with the band amid troubling allegations.







Explains frontman/guitarist Vic Fuentes:

“‘Pass The Nirvana‘ is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years. COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on. Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends, and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana.”

Pierce The Veil will be direct support to I Prevail. Fit For A King and Yours Truly will join them on the below booked dates:

09/09 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

09/10 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)

09/11 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

09/13 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

09/14 Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena

09/16 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live

09/17 Ralston, NE – Liberty First Credit Union Arena

09/18 Wichita, KS – Wave

09/20 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

09/21 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center

09/23 Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater

09/24 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

09/25 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

09/27 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

09/28 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

09/29 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

10/01 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/02 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/04 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

10/05 Toronto, ON – Rebel

10/07 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre

10/08 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/09 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

With I Prevail, Fit For A King & Stand Atlantic:

10/22 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)

10/23 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)

10/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/26 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest

10/31 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

11/01 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

11/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/04 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11/06 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

11/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

11/09 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

11/11 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

11/12 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

11/15 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

11/18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/19 Cambridge, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

11/22 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore