Pierce The Veil Premiere First New Single In Six Years
Post-hardcore/post-metal act Pierce The Veil are back with a single and lyric video named “Pass The Nirvana“. It’s the first new music to see the light of day from the band in six years. In 2017 drummer Mike Fuentes parted ways with the band amid troubling allegations.
Explains frontman/guitarist Vic Fuentes:
“‘Pass The Nirvana‘ is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years. COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on. Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends, and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana.”
Pierce The Veil will be direct support to I Prevail. Fit For A King and Yours Truly will join them on the below booked dates:
09/09 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
09/10 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)
09/11 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
09/13 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
09/14 Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena
09/16 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live
09/17 Ralston, NE – Liberty First Credit Union Arena
09/18 Wichita, KS – Wave
09/20 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
09/21 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center
09/23 Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater
09/24 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
09/25 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
09/27 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
09/28 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
09/29 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
10/01 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/02 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/04 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
10/05 Toronto, ON – Rebel
10/07 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre
10/08 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/09 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
With I Prevail, Fit For A King & Stand Atlantic:
10/22 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)
10/23 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)
10/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10/26 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest
10/31 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
11/01 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
11/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/04 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
11/06 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
11/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
11/09 St. Louis, MO – The Factory
11/11 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
11/12 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
11/15 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
11/18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/19 Cambridge, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
11/22 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
