Psycroptic Premiere New Official Music Video For “The Prophet’s Council”

Band Photo: Psycroptic (?)

Tasmanian technical death metal outfit Psycroptic premiere a new official music video for “The Prophet’s Council“. That song is taken from the group’s latest effort “Divine Council“, which was released past August through Prosthetic Records.





Psycroptic will be co-headlining a North American run alongside Fallujah. Interloper and Cognitive will join them as support acts on that trek, stopping at the below cities:

09/11 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky-A-Go-Go

09/12 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

09/13 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

09/14 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

09/15 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

09/16 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

09/17 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/18 Houston, TX – Acadia

09/20 Orlando, FL – The Haven

09/21 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

09/22 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

09/23 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

09/24 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

09/26 Providence, RI – Alchemy

09/27 Quebec City, QC – Source de la Martiniere

09/28 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

09/29 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

09/30 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

10/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

10/02 Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Masonic (Asylum)

10/03 Chicago, IL – Reggies

10/04 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

10/05 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

10/06 Regina, SK – The Exchange

10/07 Calgary, AB – Dickens

10/8 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

10/10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

10/11 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10/12 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

10/13 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

10/14 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery District

10/15 Santa Ana, CA – Stages