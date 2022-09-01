Psycroptic Premiere New Official Music Video For “The Prophet’s Council”
Tasmanian technical death metal outfit Psycroptic premiere a new official music video for “The Prophet’s Council“. That song is taken from the group’s latest effort “Divine Council“, which was released past August through Prosthetic Records.
Psycroptic will be co-headlining a North American run alongside Fallujah. Interloper and Cognitive will join them as support acts on that trek, stopping at the below cities:
09/11 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky-A-Go-Go
09/12 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
09/13 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
09/14 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
09/15 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
09/16 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
09/17 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/18 Houston, TX – Acadia
09/20 Orlando, FL – The Haven
09/21 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
09/22 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
09/23 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
09/24 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
09/26 Providence, RI – Alchemy
09/27 Quebec City, QC – Source de la Martiniere
09/28 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques
09/29 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey
09/30 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
10/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
10/02 Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Masonic (Asylum)
10/03 Chicago, IL – Reggies
10/04 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
10/05 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater
10/06 Regina, SK – The Exchange
10/07 Calgary, AB – Dickens
10/8 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
10/10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
10/11 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
10/12 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
10/13 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
10/14 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery District
10/15 Santa Ana, CA – Stages
