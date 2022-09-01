Currents Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Death We Seek”

Currents premiere their new single and music video titled “The Death We Seek” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Chris Klumpp directed the music video.

Tells frontman Brian Wille:

“‘The Death We Seek‘ is about the weight of our choices and our responsibility for their outcomes. The video follows two individuals attempting to stop a looming apocalypse, only to be sabotaged by forces beyond their control or understanding. This song was written shortly after the completion and release of ‘The Way It Ends‘, and felt like the perfect way to build on and continue the story behind the music and reintroduce ourselves to the world.”



Currents will be out on the road again as direct support to Miss May I this month. Kingdom Of Giants and LANDMVRKS will join them as additional support acts.

09/01 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

09/02 Springfield, MO – The Riff

09/03 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/04 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

09/06 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

09/07 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

09/08 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

09/10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

09/11 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

09/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

09/14 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

09/15 Lawrence, KS – The Granada

09/17 Joliet, IL – The Forge

09/18 Flint, MI – Machine Shop

09/20 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

09/21 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

09/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

09/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

09/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

09/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

09/28 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

09/29 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

09/30 Horseheads, NY – The L

10/01 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

10/02 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre