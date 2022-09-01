Currents Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Death We Seek”
Currents premiere their new single and music video titled “The Death We Seek” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Chris Klumpp directed the music video.
Tells frontman Brian Wille:
“‘The Death We Seek‘ is about the weight of our choices and our responsibility for their outcomes. The video follows two individuals attempting to stop a looming apocalypse, only to be sabotaged by forces beyond their control or understanding. This song was written shortly after the completion and release of ‘The Way It Ends‘, and felt like the perfect way to build on and continue the story behind the music and reintroduce ourselves to the world.”
Currents will be out on the road again as direct support to Miss May I this month. Kingdom Of Giants and LANDMVRKS will join them as additional support acts.
09/01 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
09/02 Springfield, MO – The Riff
09/03 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/04 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
09/06 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
09/07 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
09/08 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
09/10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
09/11 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
09/14 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
09/15 Lawrence, KS – The Granada
09/17 Joliet, IL – The Forge
09/18 Flint, MI – Machine Shop
09/20 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
09/21 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
09/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
09/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
09/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
09/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
09/28 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
09/29 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
09/30 Horseheads, NY – The L
10/01 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
10/02 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
