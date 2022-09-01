Suicide Silence Premiere New Single & Music Video “You Must Die”
Californian deathcore mainstays Suicide Silence premiere their new single and music video by the name of “You Must Die“, streaming now via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It's the first advance track to emerge from the outfit’s upcoming seventh studio full-length “Remember… You Must Die“, due out the first quarter of 2023. The band recorded the new effort with producer Taylor Young (Nails, Xibalba, etc.) with more details still to be revealed.
Comment Suicide Silence:
“‘You Must Die‘ reminds us that time is merciless. Every second the clock ticks we grow closer to death and what happens after our short bout with time is a total mystery. ‘You Must Die’ was written as a reminder to remember death and to not let time be our master.”
You can catch the band live at the below booked shows:
w/ Cane Hill:
09/01 Farmington, NM – Lauter Haus
09/02 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s
09/03 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective
09/04 Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom
09/06 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
w/ Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage & Baroness:
09/09 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island
09/10 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival
09/13 Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
09/14 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
09/16 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
09/17 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
09/18 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/21 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival (no Killswitch Engage)
09/24 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/25 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill
09/26 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
w/ After The Burial, Currents, Spite, Invent Animate, Cabal and Boundaries:
11/05 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik
11/06 Dordrecht, NET – Bibelot
11/08 Bristol, UK – SWX
11/09 Birmingham, UK – The Mill
11/10 Glasgow, UK – Garage
11/11 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
11/12 London, UK – Electric Ballroom
11/13 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
11/15 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
11/16 Hannover, GER – Faust
11/17 Berlin, GER – SO36
11/18 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry
11/19 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
11/20 Prague, GER – Futurum
11/22 Vienna, AUT – Arena
11/23 Milan, ITA – Circolo Magnolia
11/24 Stuttgart, GER – LKA
11/25 Pratteln, SWI – Z7
11/26 Munich, GER – Backstage
11/27 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
