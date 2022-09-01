Suicide Silence Premiere New Single & Music Video “You Must Die”

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Californian deathcore mainstays Suicide Silence premiere their new single and music video by the name of “You Must Die“, streaming now via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It's the first advance track to emerge from the outfit’s upcoming seventh studio full-length “Remember… You Must Die“, due out the first quarter of 2023. The band recorded the new effort with producer Taylor Young (Nails, Xibalba, etc.) with more details still to be revealed.





Comment Suicide Silence:

“‘You Must Die‘ reminds us that time is merciless. Every second the clock ticks we grow closer to death and what happens after our short bout with time is a total mystery. ‘You Must Die’ was written as a reminder to remember death and to not let time be our master.”

You can catch the band live at the below booked shows:

w/ Cane Hill:

09/01 Farmington, NM – Lauter Haus

09/02 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s

09/03 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective

09/04 Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom

09/06 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

w/ Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage & Baroness:

09/09 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island

09/10 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival

09/13 Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

09/14 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

09/16 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

09/17 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

09/18 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/21 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival (no Killswitch Engage)

09/24 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/25 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

09/26 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

w/ After The Burial, Currents, Spite, Invent Animate, Cabal and Boundaries:

11/05 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik

11/06 Dordrecht, NET – Bibelot

11/08 Bristol, UK – SWX

11/09 Birmingham, UK – The Mill

11/10 Glasgow, UK – Garage

11/11 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

11/12 London, UK – Electric Ballroom

11/13 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

11/15 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

11/16 Hannover, GER – Faust

11/17 Berlin, GER – SO36

11/18 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry

11/19 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

11/20 Prague, GER – Futurum

11/22 Vienna, AUT – Arena

11/23 Milan, ITA – Circolo Magnolia

11/24 Stuttgart, GER – LKA

11/25 Pratteln, SWI – Z7

11/26 Munich, GER – Backstage

11/27 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof