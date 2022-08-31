Nasty Premiere New Single & Music Video “Don’t Play With Fire”
German hardcore metal outfit Nasty premiere their new single and music video for “Don’t Play With Fire“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tells frontman Matthias “Matthi” Tarnath:
“‘Don’t Play With Fire‘ is a super-aggressive song coming with a wild video. Beware! Don’t play with fire or you’ll get burned…”
