Fit For An Autopsy Premiere Playthrough Video For Lamb Of God Cover "Walk With Me In Hell"

New Jersey-based deathcore/death metal act Fit For An Autopsy premiere a new playthrough video for their take on Lamb Of God‘s “Walk With Me In Hell“. Fit For An Autopsy frontman Joe Badolato of course is no stranger to Lamb Of God‘s catalog, after filling-in for Randy Blythe this past spring, who contracted COVID-19 and had to sit out several shows.

Comment Fit For An Autopsy:

“When we started this band, Lamb Of God was one of our collective inspirations as to what we hoped FFAA could become one day. Uncompromising DIY work ethic, socially conscious subject matter, timeless songs and riffs for days. In celebration of our upcoming tour with them, we thought it’d be fun to do a little tribute to one of their classics. Please enjoy ‘Walk With Me In Hell‘.”

Fit For An Autopsy:

09/11 Albany, NY – NY Empire Underground (feat. Orbit Culture)

09/21 Rock Island, IL – Rock Island Brewing (feat. Orbit Culture)

09/23 Indianapolis, IN – The Hoosier Dome

09/24 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse (feat. Orbit Culture)

10/05 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall

10/07 Boise, ID – The Shredder

10/08 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper

10/17 Lubbock, TX – Jakes Sports Cafe

w/ In Flames, Orbit Culture & Vended:

09/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

09/07 New York, NY – Webster Hall

09/08 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

09/09 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Festival

09/10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

09/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole

09/13 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

09/14 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

09/15 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

09/16 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

09/17 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

09/19 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

09/20 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

09/22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

09/27 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

09/28 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

09/29 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

w/ Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage & Motionless In White:

10/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir

10/02 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

10/04 Fresno, CA – Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)

w/ Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage & Spiritbox:

10/09 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/10 Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center

10/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

w/ Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage & Animals As Leaders:

10/13 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

10/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater

10/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/16 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

10/18 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

10/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/20 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory