Fit For An Autopsy Premiere Playthrough Video For Lamb Of God Cover “Walk With Me In Hell”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
New Jersey-based deathcore/death metal act Fit For An Autopsy premiere a new playthrough video for their take on Lamb Of God‘s “Walk With Me In Hell“. Fit For An Autopsy frontman Joe Badolato of course is no stranger to Lamb Of God‘s catalog, after filling-in for Randy Blythe this past spring, who contracted COVID-19 and had to sit out several shows.
Comment Fit For An Autopsy:
“When we started this band, Lamb Of God was one of our collective inspirations as to what we hoped FFAA could become one day. Uncompromising DIY work ethic, socially conscious subject matter, timeless songs and riffs for days. In celebration of our upcoming tour with them, we thought it’d be fun to do a little tribute to one of their classics. Please enjoy ‘Walk With Me In Hell‘.”
Fit For An Autopsy:
09/11 Albany, NY – NY Empire Underground (feat. Orbit Culture)
09/21 Rock Island, IL – Rock Island Brewing (feat. Orbit Culture)
09/23 Indianapolis, IN – The Hoosier Dome
09/24 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse (feat. Orbit Culture)
10/05 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall
10/07 Boise, ID – The Shredder
10/08 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper
10/17 Lubbock, TX – Jakes Sports Cafe
w/ In Flames, Orbit Culture & Vended:
09/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
09/07 New York, NY – Webster Hall
09/08 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
09/09 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Festival
09/10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
09/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole
09/13 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
09/14 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
09/15 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
09/16 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
09/17 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
09/19 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
09/20 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center
09/22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
09/27 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
09/28 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
09/29 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
w/ Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage & Motionless In White:
10/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir
10/02 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
10/04 Fresno, CA – Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)
w/ Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage & Spiritbox:
10/09 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/10 Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center
10/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
w/ Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage & Animals As Leaders:
10/13 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
10/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater
10/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
10/16 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
10/18 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum
10/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10/20 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Exhumed Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Boundaries Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Fit For An Autopsy Premiere Video For LOG Cover"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.