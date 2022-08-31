Exhumed Premiere New Single & Music Video “Drained Of Color” - Announce U.S. Headlining Tour

Band Photo: Exhumed (?)

U.S. deathgrinders Exhumed will release their ninth studio full-length “To The Dead“ on October 21st via Relapse Records. A new single and a Nikko DeLuna directed music video named “Drained Of Color” is available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify below.

Explains singer/guitarist Matt Harvey:

“Like a lingering infection, we’ve returned to excruciate your eardrums and splatter your senses! The lads and I are very stoked to excrete our latest audio abortion onto the collective face of the underground. We’ve dialed up the ‘gross-o-meter’ to 666, so if gore-soaked blastbeats, disgusting vocals, and meat-cleaving riffs are your idea of a good time, you’re in for a fucken treat!

‘To The Dead‘ is a destination. A rotting world populated by the grotesquely twisted truths of our waking world and the decaying fallout of our most deranged ambitions. But it’s also a title that evokes a celebration of, and an invitation into, the gore-soaked world of Exhumed.

We’ve expanded the writing team on the record to include former members Mike Beams, Leon del Muerte, Matt Widener, and Bud Burke in an effort to celebrate the band’s history — at this point decades of it — and I think the resulting record is an excellent testament to the surprising longevity of Gore Fucking Metal!”

“To The Dead” track-list:

01 – “Putrescine And Cadaverine”

02 – “Drained Of Color”

03 – “Carbonized”

04 – “Rank And Defiled”

05 – “Lurid, Shocking, And Vile”

06 – “Undertaking The Overkilled”

07 – “Nerotica”

08 – “No Headstone Unturned”

09 – “Defecated”

10 – “Disgusted”

Exhumed will be out on a U.S. headlining tour this fall with Hulder and Vitriol. Molder and Castrator will open the for them on several dates.

w/ Hulder, Vitriol & Molder:

11/10 Portland, OR – Dante’s

11/11 Seattle, WA – Substation

11/12 Boise, ID – The Shredder

11/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon

11/14 Denver, CO – HQ

11/16 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

11/17 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

11/18 Chicago, IL – Reggies

11/19 Milwaukee, WI – Club Garibaldi

11/20 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

11/21 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

11/22 Cleveland, OH – No Class

w/ Hulder, Vitriol & Castrator:

11/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo

11/25 Boston, MA – Sonia

11/26 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brendas

11/27 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

11/29 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

11/30 Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Taphouse

12/01 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

12/02 Atlanta, GA – Bogg’s

12/03 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

12/04 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

12/07 Houston, TX – White Oak

12/08 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

12/09 Dallas, TX – Amplified

12/10 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

12/12 Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad

12/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

12/14 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

12/15 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation

12/16 Los Angeles, CA – Don Quixote

12/17 Oakland, CA – Eli’s Mile High