Exhumed Premiere New Single & Music Video “Drained Of Color” - Announce U.S. Headlining Tour
U.S. deathgrinders Exhumed will release their ninth studio full-length “To The Dead“ on October 21st via Relapse Records. A new single and a Nikko DeLuna directed music video named “Drained Of Color” is available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify below.
Explains singer/guitarist Matt Harvey:
“Like a lingering infection, we’ve returned to excruciate your eardrums and splatter your senses! The lads and I are very stoked to excrete our latest audio abortion onto the collective face of the underground. We’ve dialed up the ‘gross-o-meter’ to 666, so if gore-soaked blastbeats, disgusting vocals, and meat-cleaving riffs are your idea of a good time, you’re in for a fucken treat!
‘To The Dead‘ is a destination. A rotting world populated by the grotesquely twisted truths of our waking world and the decaying fallout of our most deranged ambitions. But it’s also a title that evokes a celebration of, and an invitation into, the gore-soaked world of Exhumed.
We’ve expanded the writing team on the record to include former members Mike Beams, Leon del Muerte, Matt Widener, and Bud Burke in an effort to celebrate the band’s history — at this point decades of it — and I think the resulting record is an excellent testament to the surprising longevity of Gore Fucking Metal!”
“To The Dead” track-list:
01 – “Putrescine And Cadaverine”
02 – “Drained Of Color”
03 – “Carbonized”
04 – “Rank And Defiled”
05 – “Lurid, Shocking, And Vile”
06 – “Undertaking The Overkilled”
07 – “Nerotica”
08 – “No Headstone Unturned”
09 – “Defecated”
10 – “Disgusted”
Exhumed will be out on a U.S. headlining tour this fall with Hulder and Vitriol. Molder and Castrator will open the for them on several dates.
w/ Hulder, Vitriol & Molder:
11/10 Portland, OR – Dante’s
11/11 Seattle, WA – Substation
11/12 Boise, ID – The Shredder
11/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon
11/14 Denver, CO – HQ
11/16 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
11/17 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s
11/18 Chicago, IL – Reggies
11/19 Milwaukee, WI – Club Garibaldi
11/20 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
11/21 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
11/22 Cleveland, OH – No Class
w/ Hulder, Vitriol & Castrator:
11/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo
11/25 Boston, MA – Sonia
11/26 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brendas
11/27 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows
11/29 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
11/30 Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Taphouse
12/01 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
12/02 Atlanta, GA – Bogg’s
12/03 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub
12/04 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
12/07 Houston, TX – White Oak
12/08 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
12/09 Dallas, TX – Amplified
12/10 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
12/12 Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad
12/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
12/14 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
12/15 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation
12/16 Los Angeles, CA – Don Quixote
12/17 Oakland, CA – Eli’s Mile High
