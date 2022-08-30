Firtan Premiere New Single "Labsal" From Upcoming New Album "Marter"
German black metal entity Firtan premiere a new single named “Labsal”, taken from their upcoming new album "Marter". The record is set for release on September 30th through AOP Records.
Check out now "Labsal" streaming via YouTube for you below.
