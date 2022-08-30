Carnation Premiere New Live Video For "Stench of Death"

Belgium’s death metal outfit Carnation premiere their official live video for “Stench of Death”, which was captured during the band's set at this year’s Hellfest Open Air. The track will be self-released this October on a special edition blood red 7'' vinyl, which will also include a cover of Entombed‘s “Supposed to Rot” (a tribute to LG Petrov).

Comments vocalist Simon Duson:

“The madness of the summer festivals is now behind us… Suffice to say that we had an excellent time during the last couple of weeks at all the fantastic festivals we performed at! We’ve been blasting our newest track ‘Stench of Death’ at every show, and we’ve managed to capture a live video for this track from during our performance at Hellfest this summer. Here’s a nice throwback if you managed to catch us live, or something to look forward to if you missed your opportunity. Hails!”