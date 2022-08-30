In Flames Premiere New Live Video “The Great Deceiver”
Swedish melodic metal band In Flames premiere a live themed video for their latest single, “The Great Deceiver“. The track itself was produced by guitarsit Nick Hipa (Mire, ex-As I Lay Dying). The outfit had Patric Ullaeus (Arch Enemy, At The Gates) produce that video which was captured during their appearance at their ‘Dalhalla Brinner‘ festival in Tarrvik, Sweden earlier this August.
Comment the band:
“We have been doing our own festival for a few years. We take great pride in giving back to our amazing fans at these events by playing deep cuts, but also finding outside the box venues wether be a castle or a retired limestone quarry. We wanted commemorate this year’s event by having our good friend Patric Ullaeus document it. See you next year!”
You can catch the band at the below booked dates:
w/ Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture & Vended:
09/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
09/07 New York, NY – Webster Hall
09/08 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
09/09 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Festival
09/10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
09/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole
09/13 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
09/14 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
09/15 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
09/16 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
09/17 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
09/19 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
09/20 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center
09/22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
09/27 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
09/28 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
09/29 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
09/30 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
w/ Meshuggah & Torche:
10/02 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
10/04 San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre
10/08 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/09 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
10/10 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
10/12 Dallas, TX – The Factory Deep Ellum
10/13 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
10/15 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/16 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
w/ Born Of Osiris, Darkest Hour & Hammerhedd:
10/17 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
10/18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
10/20 Richmond, VA – The National
10/21 Warrendale, PA – Jergels
10/22 Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
10/23 London, ON – London Music Hall (no Hammerhedd)
10/24 Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre
10/26 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s
10/27 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theatre (no Darkest Hour)
10/28 Reading, PA – Reverb (no Darkest Hour)
w/ At The Gates, Imminence and Orbit Culture:
11/12 Tallinn, EST – Helitehas
11/13 Riga, LAT – Palladium
11/15 Katowice, POL – Mck
11/16 Prague, CZE – Mala Sportovni Hala
11/20 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
11/21 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
11/22 Strasbourg, GRA – La Laiterie
11/23 Paris, FRA – Bataclan
11/25 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27
11/26 Madrid, SPA – Riviera
11/27 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
11/28 Lyon, FRA – Transbo
11/30 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall
12/01 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz
12/02 Vienna, AUT – Gasometer
12/03 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee
12/04 Cologne, GER – Palladium
12/06 Tilburg, NET – 013
12/07 Brussels, BEL – AB
12/08 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
12/09 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena
12/10 Copenhagen, DEN – Store Vega
12/11 Olso, NOR – Spektrum
12/14 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall
12/16 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet
12/17 Gothenburg, SWE – Scandinavium
