In Flames Premiere New Live Video “The Great Deceiver”

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

Swedish melodic metal band In Flames premiere a live themed video for their latest single, “The Great Deceiver“. The track itself was produced by guitarsit Nick Hipa (Mire, ex-As I Lay Dying). The outfit had Patric Ullaeus (Arch Enemy, At The Gates) produce that video which was captured during their appearance at their ‘Dalhalla Brinner‘ festival in Tarrvik, Sweden earlier this August.

Comment the band:

“We have been doing our own festival for a few years. We take great pride in giving back to our amazing fans at these events by playing deep cuts, but also finding outside the box venues wether be a castle or a retired limestone quarry. We wanted commemorate this year’s event by having our good friend Patric Ullaeus document it. See you next year!”

You can catch the band at the below booked dates:

w/ Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture & Vended:

09/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

09/07 New York, NY – Webster Hall

09/08 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

09/09 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Festival

09/10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

09/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole

09/13 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

09/14 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

09/15 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

09/16 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

09/17 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

09/19 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

09/20 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

09/22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

09/27 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

09/28 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

09/29 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

09/30 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

w/ Meshuggah & Torche:

10/02 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/04 San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

10/08 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/09 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/10 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

10/12 Dallas, TX – The Factory Deep Ellum

10/13 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

10/15 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/16 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

w/ Born Of Osiris, Darkest Hour & Hammerhedd:

10/17 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

10/18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

10/20 Richmond, VA – The National

10/21 Warrendale, PA – Jergels

10/22 Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

10/23 London, ON – London Music Hall (no Hammerhedd)

10/24 Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre

10/26 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

10/27 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theatre (no Darkest Hour)

10/28 Reading, PA – Reverb (no Darkest Hour)

w/ At The Gates, Imminence and Orbit Culture:

11/12 Tallinn, EST – Helitehas

11/13 Riga, LAT – Palladium

11/15 Katowice, POL – Mck

11/16 Prague, CZE – Mala Sportovni Hala

11/20 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

11/21 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

11/22 Strasbourg, GRA – La Laiterie

11/23 Paris, FRA – Bataclan

11/25 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27

11/26 Madrid, SPA – Riviera

11/27 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

11/28 Lyon, FRA – Transbo

11/30 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall

12/01 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz

12/02 Vienna, AUT – Gasometer

12/03 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee

12/04 Cologne, GER – Palladium

12/06 Tilburg, NET – 013

12/07 Brussels, BEL – AB

12/08 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

12/09 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena

12/10 Copenhagen, DEN – Store Vega

12/11 Olso, NOR – Spektrum

12/14 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall

12/16 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet

12/17 Gothenburg, SWE – Scandinavium