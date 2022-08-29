Xenotheory Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Swarm" From New Album "Dawn of an Eyeless Realm"

Paris, France-based slamming deathcore outfit Xenotheory premiere a new song and lyric video “The Swarm”, taken from their new album "Dawn of an Eyeless Realm", out in stores now.

Check out now "The Swarm" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



