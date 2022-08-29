Therion Premiere New Single & Music Video "Pazuzu"

Band Photo: Therion (?)

Symphonic metal band Therion's new album "Leviathan II" will be released on October 28th, 2022. Today the band premiere their new single and music video "Pazuzu" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Explains guitarist Christofer Johnsson:

”'Pazuzu' is a song originally written for another artist, but in lack of a positive answer on acceptance of the song, we decided to rewrite it for Therion instead. So style-wise it’s almost like a cover song on another artist – but still written by Therion. The song contains some powerful guest vocals from Eclipse singer Erik Mårtensson, in my mind the 'Blackie Lawless of AOR', definitely one of my fave singers from the last decade of new bands."