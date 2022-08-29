"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Therion Premiere New Single & Music Video "Pazuzu"

posted Aug 29, 2022 at 2:35 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Therion

Band Photo: Therion (?)

Symphonic metal band Therion's new album "Leviathan II" will be released on October 28th, 2022. Today the band premiere their new single and music video "Pazuzu" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.


Explains guitarist Christofer Johnsson:

”'Pazuzu' is a song originally written for another artist, but in lack of a positive answer on acceptance of the song, we decided to rewrite it for Therion instead. So style-wise it’s almost like a cover song on another artist – but still written by Therion. The song contains some powerful guest vocals from Eclipse singer Erik Mårtensson, in my mind the 'Blackie Lawless of AOR', definitely one of my fave singers from the last decade of new bands."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Therion Premiere New Single & Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 