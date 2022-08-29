Caïnan Dawn Premiere New Single "Apnea" From Upcoming New Album "Lagu"

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France-based black metal band Caïnan Dawn premiere a new single titled “Apnea”, taken from their upcoming new album "Lagu", to be released by Osmose Productions (CD/Digital) on September 30th.

Check out now "Apnea" streaming via YouTube for you below.