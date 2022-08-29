The Loom of Time Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Lance of Longinas" From Upcoming New Album "Grand False Karass"

Australian band The Loom of Time premiere a new song entitled “The Lance of Longinas”, taken from their upcoming new album "Grand False Karass", which will be released by ATMF on September 30th.

