The Loom of Time Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Lance of Longinas" From Upcoming New Album "Grand False Karass"
Australian band The Loom of Time premiere a new song entitled “The Lance of Longinas”, taken from their upcoming new album "Grand False Karass", which will be released by ATMF on September 30th.
Check out now "The Lance of Longinas" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Thrown Into Exile Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Asgrauw Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "The Loom of Time Premiere New Song & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.