Confessions Of A Traitor Premiere New Music Video “A Place Where Your Hope Dies”
Confessions Of A Traitor premiere a Matt Daley directed music video for their latest advance track “A Place Where Your Hope Dies“. The single precedes the forthcoming September 16th release for the group’s new studio full-length “Punishing Myself Before God Does“, which will arrive via Facedown Records.
