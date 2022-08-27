Gutsaw Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The Flavor of Flesh" From Upcoming New EP "All Lives Splatter"

California-based technical deathgrind trio Gutsaw premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “The Flavor of Flesh”. The track is taken from their impending new EP "All Lives Splatter", which will be out in stores September 30, 2022.

Check out now "The Flavor of Flesh" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



