Faetooth Premiere New Song "Echolalia" From Upcoming New Album "Remnants Of The Vessel"

Los Angeles-based doom metal quartet Faetooth premiere their new single "Echolalia" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from their new record "Remnants Of The Vessel", due out on October 28th, 2022.

Tells Faetooth's Ashla Chavez Razzano:

"Echolalia is a meditation on the myth of the Tower of Babel, contemplating the competition between man and God as technology and cultures develop, as well as the ultimate futility of our efforts against chaos and decay. The narrative of the song illustrates the toppling of the edifice, and man’s weakness against the products of his own creation."