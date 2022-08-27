Nachts (Total Negation, Absolutum, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Kein Morgen" From Upcoming New EP
German black metal unit Nachts (Total Negation, Absolutum, etc.) premiere a new song entitled “Kein Morgen”, taken from their upcoming new EP of the same name, which will be released on September 30th on cassette tape by Crawling Chaos.
Check out now "Kein Morgen" streaming via YouTube for you below.

