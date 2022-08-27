Drowning Pool Premiere New Single “Choke”
Band Photo: Drowning Pool (?)
Drowning Pool premiere a new track titled “Choke“streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It’s the second single to arrive from the group’s forthcoming first new album in 6 years named “Strike A Nerve“, due out on September 30th through T-Boy/UMe.
Comments guitarist CJ Pierce:
“‘Choke‘ is another one of my favorite songs off ‘Strike A Nerve‘. Musically, we really wanted to push ourselves to extremes on this album and venture outside our musical comfort zone with some of the songwriting and playing – like you hear on ‘Mind Right‘ – but ‘Choke‘ is a perfect mix of the more traditional Drowning Pool style and the foundation we laid on the ‘Sinner‘ record, and the ever-evolving band that we have become with Jasen Moreno.
Lyrically, ‘Choke‘ comes from a place where many of us have been before. It’s about when someone has given up on you, put you down, and speaks nothing but words of negativity and hate. But like we always do, we fight through, we persevere, and we ultimately overcome. We’re still here, we’re still thriving, and we’re not going anywhere. We’re strong, and we hope you choke on your words!”
You can catch Drowning Pool live on the below booked shows:
09/17 Orlando, FL – Central Florida Metal Fest
09/26 Memphis, TN – Lafayette’s Music Room
09/28 Warrendale, PA – Jergels
09/29 Angola, IN – The Eclectic Room
09/30 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
10/01 Beaver Dam, WI – Stormy’s Music Venue
10/02 Joliet, IL – The Forge
10/04 Lakewood, OH – The Winchester Music Tavern
10/05 Harrison, OH – The Blue Note
10/07 Fredericksburg, VA – Hard Times Four Mile Fork
10/08 State College, PA – Stage West Penn State
10/09 Brantford, FL – RV Music Fest
10/10 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
10/11 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse
10/12 Huntsville, AL – Shagnasty’s
10/14 Katy, TX – The Wildcatter Saloon
