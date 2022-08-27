Drowning Pool Premiere New Single “Choke”

Band Photo: Drowning Pool (?)

Drowning Pool premiere a new track titled “Choke“streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It’s the second single to arrive from the group’s forthcoming first new album in 6 years named “Strike A Nerve“, due out on September 30th through T-Boy/UMe.

Comments guitarist CJ Pierce:

“‘Choke‘ is another one of my favorite songs off ‘Strike A Nerve‘. Musically, we really wanted to push ourselves to extremes on this album and venture outside our musical comfort zone with some of the songwriting and playing – like you hear on ‘Mind Right‘ – but ‘Choke‘ is a perfect mix of the more traditional Drowning Pool style and the foundation we laid on the ‘Sinner‘ record, and the ever-evolving band that we have become with Jasen Moreno.

Lyrically, ‘Choke‘ comes from a place where many of us have been before. It’s about when someone has given up on you, put you down, and speaks nothing but words of negativity and hate. But like we always do, we fight through, we persevere, and we ultimately overcome. We’re still here, we’re still thriving, and we’re not going anywhere. We’re strong, and we hope you choke on your words!”

You can catch Drowning Pool live on the below booked shows:

09/17 Orlando, FL – Central Florida Metal Fest

09/26 Memphis, TN – Lafayette’s Music Room

09/28 Warrendale, PA – Jergels

09/29 Angola, IN – The Eclectic Room

09/30 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

10/01 Beaver Dam, WI – Stormy’s Music Venue

10/02 Joliet, IL – The Forge

10/04 Lakewood, OH – The Winchester Music Tavern

10/05 Harrison, OH – The Blue Note

10/07 Fredericksburg, VA – Hard Times Four Mile Fork

10/08 State College, PA – Stage West Penn State

10/09 Brantford, FL – RV Music Fest

10/10 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

10/11 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

10/12 Huntsville, AL – Shagnasty’s

10/14 Katy, TX – The Wildcatter Saloon