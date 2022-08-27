In The Blind (Dog Fashion Disco, Ex-Nothingface, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “K Is For Killer”
In The Blind - featuring former Nothingface bassist/vocalist Bill Gaal, alongside Dog Fashion Disco‘s guitarist Jasan Stepp and drummer John Esminger and Megosh vocalist Josh Grosscup - premiere an official music video for “K Is For Killer“. That single is off the band’s upcoming debut studio full-length, “Evolve & Escape“, which is scheduled for a November 18th, 2022 release date.
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
