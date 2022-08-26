Black Metal Outfit Mo'ynoq Release New Single "Penance"

Black metal outfit Mo'ynoq have revealed another taste of their upcoming album with new single "Penance"

You can check out the song here:

The band comments: "Penance is a representation of the sacrifice we make to the mistakes of our past. How through this sacrifice we can unlock the truth. That through our own pain we can find the higher meaning in our suffering."

The band has also announced a string of tour dates supporting their upcoming album, A "Place For Ash."

9-1 Philadelphia @ Century Bar

9-2 RPM fest

9-3 Final Doom Days Of Summer Fest

9-4 Burlington VT @ Monkey House

9-5 Pittsburgh PA @ Black Forge Coffee

9-6 Cleveland OH @ No Class

9-7 FT Wayne IN TBA

9-8 Louisville KY @ Mag Bar

9-9 Roanoke VA TBA

9-10 Asheville NC @ Static Age Records

9-11 Raleigh NC @ Slims

As they prepare to unleash their sophomore album A Place For Ash on September 9th, 2022, the American black metal outfit Mo'ynoq return to fall deeper into labyrinths of anguish and despair. Brandishing feral riffs and cadaverous imagery, Mo'ynoq unearth the dark realities of depression, despair and loss.