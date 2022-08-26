Enslaved Premiere New Single & Music Video “Kingdom”
Norwegian progressive black metal band Enslaved premiere their new track and accompanying music video “Kingdom”, streaming now via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explains guitarist/singer Ivar Bjørnson:
“‘Kingdom‘ – a tribute to the endurance of ideas and the people that carry them forward through hardship and fatigue, for the benefit of us all. Musically, it is a tribute to the Riff and the Rite: to the Teutonic Thrash kings, to Space Rock, to the Ambient pioneers of the 70s. With this we ask you to join us on this coming trek. Thanks for listening!”
