Orbit Culture Premiere New Single & Music Video “Vultures Of North”

Swedish metal outfit Orbit Culture premiere their new advance track and music video “Vultures Of North“. The single is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below and is taken from the band’s upcoming studio full-length, scheduled for early 2023 by Seek & Strike.

Comments frontman Niklas Karlsson:

“When it comes to the message and tone of the song ‘Vultures Of North‘, we’ve felt that we’ve been waiting for too long now to get out there and play due to the pandemi. During COVID, of course, our fanbase has grown very strong and under the same banner, the antlers emblem, we’ll head out there together stronger than ever before.

With this huge U.S. tour coming up, we felt that we’re going to head out there with a new fast and heavy song. With all the European dates this summer that have gone so well, it’s time to put in a higher gear with this new song into the frontline. The riffs and the instrumental side of this track was born out of just us wanting a song that just hammers through concrete, a simple 4/4 on the drums and just an angry ‘Sawish’ riff on top.”

Orbit Culture will be supporting In Flames and Fit For An Autopsy on the below U.S. tour. Vended will open that run, whichwill stop at the below cities:

