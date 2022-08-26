Orbit Culture Premiere New Single & Music Video “Vultures Of North”
Band Photo: In Flames (?)
Swedish metal outfit Orbit Culture premiere their new advance track and music video “Vultures Of North“. The single is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below and is taken from the band’s upcoming studio full-length, scheduled for early 2023 by Seek & Strike.
Comments frontman Niklas Karlsson:
“When it comes to the message and tone of the song ‘Vultures Of North‘, we’ve felt that we’ve been waiting for too long now to get out there and play due to the pandemi. During COVID, of course, our fanbase has grown very strong and under the same banner, the antlers emblem, we’ll head out there together stronger than ever before.
With this huge U.S. tour coming up, we felt that we’re going to head out there with a new fast and heavy song. With all the European dates this summer that have gone so well, it’s time to put in a higher gear with this new song into the frontline. The riffs and the instrumental side of this track was born out of just us wanting a song that just hammers through concrete, a simple 4/4 on the drums and just an angry ‘Sawish’ riff on top.”
Orbit Culture will be supporting In Flames and Fit For An Autopsy on the below U.S. tour. Vended will open that run, whichwill stop at the below cities:
09/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
09/07 New York, NY – Webster Hall
09/08 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
09/09 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Festival
09/10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
09/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole
09/13 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
09/14 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
09/15 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
09/16 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
09/17 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
09/19 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
09/20 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center
09/22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
09/27 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
09/28 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
09/29 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
09/30 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
You can also see Orbit Culture performing live at the below shows:
10/01 Denver, CO – Lost Lake
10/04 Los Angeles, CA – The Whiskey
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Machine Head Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Enslaved Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Orbit Culture Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.