Machine Head Premiere New Single & Music Video “NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS”

Band Photo: Machine Head (?)

Oakland, CA-based metal band Machine Head premiere their new music video for “NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS” from the group's 10th studio full-length “ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN“, out in stores now.



Comments mainman Robb Flynn:

“We’re really proud of the video for ‘NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS‘ . It was an incredible collaboration between three diferent creative teams working across two different continents. Our director/editor Mike Sloat (Machine Head, Testament) teamed up with the amazing Grupa 13 (Behemoth, Amon Amarth) and then the stunning 3-D CGI came from Phil Radford AKA MayaGuy of Strangebox. The track was masterfully mixed by long-time Machine Head collaborator Colin Richardson and his engineer Chris Clancy. This is a really special song from the album.”