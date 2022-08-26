"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Machine Head Premiere New Single & Music Video “NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS”

posted Aug 26, 2022 at 3:07 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Machine Head

Band Photo: Machine Head (?)

Oakland, CA-based metal band Machine Head premiere their new music video for “NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS” from the group's 10th studio full-length “ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN“, out in stores now.


Comments mainman Robb Flynn:

“We’re really proud of the video for ‘NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS‘ . It was an incredible collaboration between three diferent creative teams working across two different continents. Our director/editor Mike Sloat (Machine Head, Testament) teamed up with the amazing Grupa 13 (Behemoth, Amon Amarth) and then the stunning 3-D CGI came from Phil Radford AKA MayaGuy of Strangebox. The track was masterfully mixed by long-time Machine Head collaborator Colin Richardson and his engineer Chris Clancy. This is a really special song from the album.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Machine Head Premiere New Single & Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 