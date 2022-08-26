Machine Head Premiere New Single & Music Video “NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS”
Band Photo: Machine Head (?)
Oakland, CA-based metal band Machine Head premiere their new music video for “NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS” from the group's 10th studio full-length “ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN“, out in stores now.
Comments mainman Robb Flynn:
“We’re really proud of the video for ‘NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS‘ . It was an incredible collaboration between three diferent creative teams working across two different continents. Our director/editor Mike Sloat (Machine Head, Testament) teamed up with the amazing Grupa 13 (Behemoth, Amon Amarth) and then the stunning 3-D CGI came from Phil Radford AKA MayaGuy of Strangebox. The track was masterfully mixed by long-time Machine Head collaborator Colin Richardson and his engineer Chris Clancy. This is a really special song from the album.”
