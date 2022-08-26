Varials Premiere New Single & Music Video “.50”
Philadelphia hardcore metal band Varials premiere a new official music video for their latest advance track titled “.50“. That single is expeted to appear on the group’s upcoming studio full-length, “Scars For You To Remember“, due out on October 14th through Fearless Records.
Spite‘s Darius Tehrani, Kublai Khan TX‘s Matt Honeycutt, UnityTX‘s Jay Webster and Andrew Hileman of I AM, guest on that new outing.
Tells frontman Mitchell Rogers:
“‘.50‘ is the perfect middle ground of where Varials has been, but where we’re going from a heavy aspect. It’s balls-to-the-wall chaos, but also controlled in a way I don’t think we’ve achieved before.”
“Scars For You To Remember” track listing:
01 – “A Body Wrapped In Plastic : Prologue”
02 – “The Cycle Of Violence : Chapter 1”
03 – “Ritual Division (Haüs)”
04 – “Scars For You To Remember”
05 – “Day 3 : Revenge”
06 – “Phantom Pain : Chapter 2”
07 – “Circles”
08 – “Phantom Power”
09 – “The Gold Room : Chapter 3”
10 – “.50”
11 – “You Were Never Safe Here : Chapter 4”
12 – “Halo Of The Sun”
Varials will be out this fall touring with Boundaries, Dr. Acula (on select dates), Orthodox and Distinguisher. Below’s where you can catch them live:
10/07 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents
10/08 Philadelphia, PA – The Church
10/09 Worcester, MA – Palladium
10/11 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
10/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Craft House
10/14 Brooklyn, NY – Meadows
10/15 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
10/16 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
10/18 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
10/19 Orlando, FL – Henao Center
10/21 Houston, TX – Secret Group
10/22 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room
10/23 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
10/25 Mesa, AZ – The Underground
10/26 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8
10/28 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
10/29 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
10/30 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields Midtown
11/01 Salt Lake City, UT – Beehive
11/02 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
With Dr. Acula:
11/04 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen (no Boundaries)
11/05 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry (no Boundaries)
11/06 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary (no Boundaries)
