Mexico Metal Fest Posts Final Line-up, Jinjer Added
The already stacked Mexico Metal Fest added the hottest metal band, Jinjer, to the final line-up. The festival already includes such acts as W.A.S.P., Kreator, Triumph of Death plus many more.
The festival is set to take place on September 23rd and 24th, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Tickets are still available on the Mexico Metal Fest homepage.
