Space Of Variations Premiere New Music Video “DNA Molecule In A Million Of Dimensions”
Ukrainian progressive metalcore band Space Of Variations will be releasing their new studio full-length “IMAGO” via Napalm Records on September 23rd, 2022. A new official music video for a single off itnamed “DNA Molecule In A Million Of Dimensions“is streaming via YouTube a for you below.
Comment the band:
“We choose the track DNA because it’s heavy, dark and hypnotic sound mirrors the sad state of our feelings personally during these dark times as individuals and for the country we live in. The war has revealed so many things about our lives and have stripped down our every day lives right down to the last molecule. We have come to accept this new reality but will do everything in our power to come out better versions of ourselves in the end…”
Space Of Variations will join their Ukrainian compatriots in Jinjer with P.O.D., Vended and Malevolence on the below U.S. run:
w/ Jinjer, P.O.D. and Vended:
10/31 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
11/01 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
11/03 Denver, CO – Fillmore
11/05 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
11/07 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
11/09 St Louis, MO – The Pageant
11/10 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
11/11 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
11/13 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/14 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
11/15 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
11/17 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
11/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian
11/20 Boston, MA – House of Blues
11/21 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
11/23 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
w/ Jinjer, P.O.D. and Malevolence:
12/07 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
12/08 Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall
12/10 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
12/11 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Hall
12/13 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
12/14 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
12/16 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
12/17 Austin, TX – Emo’s
12/18 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
12/20 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
12/21 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
12/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
