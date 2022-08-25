Space Of Variations Premiere New Music Video “DNA Molecule In A Million Of Dimensions”

Ukrainian progressive metalcore band Space Of Variations will be releasing their new studio full-length “IMAGO” via Napalm Records on September 23rd, 2022. A new official music video for a single off itnamed “DNA Molecule In A Million Of Dimensions“is streaming via YouTube a for you below.

Comment the band:

“We choose the track DNA because it’s heavy, dark and hypnotic sound mirrors the sad state of our feelings personally during these dark times as individuals and for the country we live in. The war has revealed so many things about our lives and have stripped down our every day lives right down to the last molecule. We have come to accept this new reality but will do everything in our power to come out better versions of ourselves in the end…”

Space Of Variations will join their Ukrainian compatriots in Jinjer with P.O.D., Vended and Malevolence on the below U.S. run:

w/ Jinjer, P.O.D. and Vended:

10/31 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

11/01 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

11/03 Denver, CO – Fillmore

11/05 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

11/07 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

11/09 St Louis, MO – The Pageant

11/10 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

11/11 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

11/13 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/14 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/15 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

11/17 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

11/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian

11/20 Boston, MA – House of Blues

11/21 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

11/23 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

w/ Jinjer, P.O.D. and Malevolence:

12/07 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

12/08 Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

12/10 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

12/11 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Hall

12/13 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

12/14 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

12/16 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

12/17 Austin, TX – Emo’s

12/18 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

12/20 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

12/21 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

12/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern