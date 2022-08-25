Headline News
Frontman Riley McShane Announces His Departure From Allegaeon
Frontman Riley McShane has announced his exit from Allegaeon. The vocalist joined the Fort Collins, CO-based technical death metal outfit back in 2015, replacing Ezra Haynes. The band’s last album with McShane (“Damnum“) was released this past February. A new singer has yet to be revealed.
McShane shared the below statement via his Instagram on August 24th:
“I am no longer a member of the music project Allegaeon. I wish the remaining members nothing but the best in their careers – I have nothing but admiration & respect for their musical abilities.
To our fans – I’m sorry if this news causes heavy hearts in any of you. Allegaeon, however, has always been able to find new members with talent, creativity, and fire in their bellies. I’m sure whoever replaces me behind the microphone will take the band in a fantastic creative direction.
To the friends I’ve made along the way on this journey – you are loved so dearly and my gratitude for your support is immeasurable. I look forward to keeping in touch and staying close as always.
The rest of the band will still be touring in EU this November – make sure to buy a ticket, buy some merch, and support them & the rest of the band however you can.
Thank you Allegaeon for the years. Good luck and be well.”
Allegaeon will go on the 'Faces Of Death‘ European/UK Tour this fall as support to Rivers Of Nihil. Fallujah, Inferi & Harbinger have also been tapped for that bill, the dates for which include:
11/11 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel
11/12 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte
11/13 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club
11/14 Aarau, SWI – Kiff
11/15 Munich, GER – Backstage
11/16 Prague, CZE – Futurum
11/17 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
11/18 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
11/19 Poznan, POL – U Bazyla
11/20 Dresden, GER – Puschkin
11/21 Berlin, GER – Hole44
11/22 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz
11/23 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade
11/24 Hamburg, GER – Logo
11/25 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje
11/26 Bristol, UK – Thekla
11/27 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
11/28 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse
11/29 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
11/30 Birmingham, UK – Asylum
12/01 Southampton, UK – The Loft
12/02 Paris, FRA – Backstage By The Mill
12/03 Aarschot, BEL – De Klinker Club
