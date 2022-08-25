Ex-Five Finger Death Punch Drummer Goes Death Metal With New Band Semi-Rotted - Lorna Shore Singer Will Ramos Guests On New Single
Ex-Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer returns with his new project, Semi-Rotted. A new single and music video for it named “Torture Congregation“ is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track features a guest spot from Lorna Shore frontman Will Ramos.
Explains Spencer:
“I kept hearing Lorna Shore on Liquid Metal and on playlists. Will does really unique things with his voice. It’s amazing. When they were in Las Vegas, I went to the show, and I was blown away. We reached out, and Will sent back his vocal in like two days. He’s at the top of genre. It’s a killer collaboration.”
