Dead Cross (Faith No More, Testament, Ex-Slayer, etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Heart Reformer”
Band Photo: Slayer (?)
Supergroup Dead Crossreturn with a second advance track from their sophomore studio full-length “II“. The single “Heart Reformer” has just premiered online and the accompanying music video for it was directed by Dark Details.
The band features Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc.), Dave Lombardo (Testament, Suicidal Tendencies, ex-Slayer, etc.) and Justin Pearson (The Locust, etc.) and will release “II” through Ipecac Recordings on October 28th, 2022.
Check out now "Heart Reformer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tells guitarist Michael Crain (Retox):
“‘Heart Reformer‘ was as much fun to write as it is to listen to. It’s a classic Dead Cross song. It’s a pit stirrer and a fist pumper!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Regions Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Ex-FFDP Drummer Goes Death Metal w/ New Band
0 Comments on "Dead Cross Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.