Dead Cross (Faith No More, Testament, Ex-Slayer, etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Heart Reformer”

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

Supergroup Dead Crossreturn with a second advance track from their sophomore studio full-length “II“. The single “Heart Reformer” has just premiered online and the accompanying music video for it was directed by Dark Details.

The band features Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc.), Dave Lombardo (Testament, Suicidal Tendencies, ex-Slayer, etc.) and Justin Pearson (The Locust, etc.) and will release “II” through Ipecac Recordings on October 28th, 2022.

Check out now "Heart Reformer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Tells guitarist Michael Crain (Retox):

“‘Heart Reformer‘ was as much fun to write as it is to listen to. It’s a classic Dead Cross song. It’s a pit stirrer and a fist pumper!”