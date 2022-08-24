Inhuman Depravity Premiere New Single & Music Video "Obsessed With The Mummified" From Upcoming New Album "The Experimendead"

Turkish technical brutal death metal quartet Inhuman Depravity premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Obsessed With The Mummified”. The track is taken from their forthcoming second album "The Experimendead", which is set for release on September 9th, 2022 by Gruesome Records, in jewel-case CD and digital formats.

Check out now "Obsessed With The Mummified" streaming via YouTube for you below.