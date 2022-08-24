Greber (Ex-Fuck the Facts, The Great Sabatini) Premiere New Track "Into Silence" From Upcoming New Album "Fright Without"

Band Photo: Fuck the Facts (?)

Canadian grindcore/doom duo Greber (ex-Fuck the Facts, The Great Sabatini) premiere a new advance track titled “Into Silence”, taken from their upcoming new album "Fright Without". The new effort will be co-released on September 9th via Ancient Temple / Nofuneral (Canada) (Vinyl, CD, Cassette), Hibernation Release (USA) (Vinyl), 7 Degrees/Fresh Outbreak (Europe) (Vinyl).

Check out now "Into Silence" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Comment the duo:

“Fright Without is a handleless staircase that disorients as much as it overwhelms. Our testament to suffering and hope, balance and woe, heaven and here. With Kurt Ballou lending his abilities to the mix we’re beyond happy with how the final product came to sound and we hope that the listener finds it to be as much of an escape as they do a confrontation.”