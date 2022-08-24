Viserion Premiere New Single "Reborn in Darkness"
New York blackened death metal/grindcore outfit Viserion premiere a new stand-alone single entitled “Reborn in Darkness”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Explain the band:
“Reborn in Darkness” is a story about rebirth, inspired by the character Oryx from [the video game] Destiny. Oryx goes through transformations and becomes more powerful with each. This motif stood out to us particularly due to our own lineup changes. The instrumentation of the song was very raw and brutal as well, mirroring Oryx‘s campaign of destruction against the light.”
