Botch Premiere New Single “One Twenty Two”
Reunited mathcore band Botch are back and premiere their new single “One Twenty Two”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Having originally quit in 2002 the band signed with Sargent House last fall. Botch’s last proper full-length album was 1999’s “We Are The Romans“.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Volbeat Premiere Music Video For “Becoming”
- Next Article:
Viserion Premiere New Single “Reborn in Darkness”
0 Comments on "Botch Premiere New Single 'One Twenty Two'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.