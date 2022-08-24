Volbeat Premiere Music Video For “Becoming” - An LG Petrov Tribute

Danish hard rocking metal outfit Volbeat premiere their new music video for “Becoming“, directed by Brittany Bowman. That particular single is the group’s tribute to late Entombed frotnman LG Petrov, who died of bile duct cancer in early 2021. this clip.

Comments singer/guitarist Michael Poulsen:

“We were recording ‘Servant Of The Mind‘ in Jacob Hansen’s studio, and we were about to record the song “Becoming.” And it has that opening riff that’s really inspired by the mighty Entombed, and you know, we just talked about why not put that Boss Heavy Metal HM-2W pedal on that Entombed was so well known for, and bands like Dismember and a lot of Swedish Death Metal bands, actually.

It’s the signature Death Metal Swedish distorted guitar sound, and it sounds disgustingly good (laughs). So, we thought, why not use that pedal on that riff? So, we did and it just ended up just sounding even more like Entombed, and it turned out to be a really good song and it was probably one of the most heavy riffs in Volbeat. But later on, of course, we were hearing the sad news about LG passing, a very sad day, and I think it is still very sad that he is not around.

He was one of our really great friends. I had a lot of great conversations with LG. And we were always hanging out when it was it was possible, and talking and helping each other out, as well. So, we decided, later on, to actually dedicate ‘Becoming‘ to LG because of the great inspiration that we had in that song. So, yeah, ‘Becoming‘ has somehow become the LG song.”

Volbeat will be out on the road again with Skindred, Bad Wolves and Napalm Death this fall in Europe and the UK performing the below shows:

w/ Skindred & Bad Wolves:

10/17 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena

10/20 Denmark, DEN – Royal Arena

10/23 Tampere, FIN – NOKIA Arena

10/26 Leipzig, GER – QP Arena

10/28 Prague, CZE – O2 Universum

10/30 Lyon, FRA – Le Radiant

10/31 Paris, FRA – Le Zenith

11/02 Cologne, GER – Lanxess Arena

11/05 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

11/08 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion

11/10 Barcelona, SPA – Sant Jordi Club

11/11 Bilbao, SPA – Cubec

11/12 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre

11/14 Lisbon, POR – Sala Tego

11/17 Milan, ITA – Lorenzini District

11/18 Rome, ITA – Atlantico

11/21 Innsbruck, AUT – Olympiahalle

11/22 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle

11/25 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle

11/28 Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

11/29 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle

12/02 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyerhalle

12/04 Warsaw, POL – Expo

12/05 Berlin, GER – Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/08 Antwerp, BEL – Sportpaleis

12/09 Arnhem, NET – Geledome

w/ Skindred & Napalm Death:

12/12 Dublin, IRE – 3Arena

12/15 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

12/16 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

12/17 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena

12/19 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

12/20 London, UK – Wembley Arena