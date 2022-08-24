Volbeat Premiere Music Video For “Becoming” - An LG Petrov Tribute
Danish hard rocking metal outfit Volbeat premiere their new music video for “Becoming“, directed by Brittany Bowman. That particular single is the group’s tribute to late Entombed frotnman LG Petrov, who died of bile duct cancer in early 2021. this clip.
Comments singer/guitarist Michael Poulsen:
“We were recording ‘Servant Of The Mind‘ in Jacob Hansen’s studio, and we were about to record the song “Becoming.” And it has that opening riff that’s really inspired by the mighty Entombed, and you know, we just talked about why not put that Boss Heavy Metal HM-2W pedal on that Entombed was so well known for, and bands like Dismember and a lot of Swedish Death Metal bands, actually.
It’s the signature Death Metal Swedish distorted guitar sound, and it sounds disgustingly good (laughs). So, we thought, why not use that pedal on that riff? So, we did and it just ended up just sounding even more like Entombed, and it turned out to be a really good song and it was probably one of the most heavy riffs in Volbeat. But later on, of course, we were hearing the sad news about LG passing, a very sad day, and I think it is still very sad that he is not around.
He was one of our really great friends. I had a lot of great conversations with LG. And we were always hanging out when it was it was possible, and talking and helping each other out, as well. So, we decided, later on, to actually dedicate ‘Becoming‘ to LG because of the great inspiration that we had in that song. So, yeah, ‘Becoming‘ has somehow become the LG song.”
Volbeat will be out on the road again with Skindred, Bad Wolves and Napalm Death this fall in Europe and the UK performing the below shows:
w/ Skindred & Bad Wolves:
10/17 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena
10/20 Denmark, DEN – Royal Arena
10/23 Tampere, FIN – NOKIA Arena
10/26 Leipzig, GER – QP Arena
10/28 Prague, CZE – O2 Universum
10/30 Lyon, FRA – Le Radiant
10/31 Paris, FRA – Le Zenith
11/02 Cologne, GER – Lanxess Arena
11/05 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
11/08 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion
11/10 Barcelona, SPA – Sant Jordi Club
11/11 Bilbao, SPA – Cubec
11/12 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre
11/14 Lisbon, POR – Sala Tego
11/17 Milan, ITA – Lorenzini District
11/18 Rome, ITA – Atlantico
11/21 Innsbruck, AUT – Olympiahalle
11/22 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle
11/25 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle
11/28 Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
11/29 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle
12/02 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyerhalle
12/04 Warsaw, POL – Expo
12/05 Berlin, GER – Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/08 Antwerp, BEL – Sportpaleis
12/09 Arnhem, NET – Geledome
w/ Skindred & Napalm Death:
12/12 Dublin, IRE – 3Arena
12/15 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
12/16 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
12/17 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena
12/19 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
12/20 London, UK – Wembley Arena
