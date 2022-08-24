Foreign Hands Premiere New Single & Music Video “Chlorine Tears” - Sign With SharpTone Records

Metalcore outfit Foreign Hands have inked a record deal with SharpTone. Their new single named “Chlorine Tears“, which was recorded with Will Putney (Stray From The Path, Every Time I Die), is streaming now via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comment the group:

“We’re so excited to be a part of the SharpTone family. Shawn has been nothing but excited about our band since he first heard ‘Bleed the Dream‘ earlier this year, and it’s been a pleasure working with him so far. When he asked us to record a new song to announce the signing, we were happy to oblige.

‘Chlorine Tears‘ was written knowing we had to go into the studio to record, so there was definitely a little bit of pressure there. The song was written more collaboratively than we’d ever done before, and ended up coming together fairly quickly once we had all hands on deck.

Obviously, Will Putney is a massive name in heavy music – we’re all super familiar with his material, and were thrilled to get the opportunity to work with him on this track. Will grew up listening to a lot of the bands that we take influence from, so he was able to help us refine ‘Chlorine Tears’ while sticking true to our sound. The same can be said for the recording process: he brought out the best in each of us as we tracked our parts, and that really shows on the finished product.”

You can catch Foreign Hands live next month opening for Stick To Your Guns, Kublai Khan TX, Belmont, Koyo:

09/01 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

09/02 Portland, OR – Bossanova

09/03 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

09/05 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

09/06 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

09/07 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

09/08 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

09/09 Louisville, KY – Portal

09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

09/11 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

09/12 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

09/13 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

09/14 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

09/15 Toronto, ON – Opera House

09/16 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

09/17 Quebec City, QC – Envol & Macadam Fest

09/20 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

09/21 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

09/22 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

09/23 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

09/27 Austin, TX – Mohawk

09/28 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/30 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

10/01 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues