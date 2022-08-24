Foreign Hands Premiere New Single & Music Video “Chlorine Tears” - Sign With SharpTone Records
Metalcore outfit Foreign Hands have inked a record deal with SharpTone. Their new single named “Chlorine Tears“, which was recorded with Will Putney (Stray From The Path, Every Time I Die), is streaming now via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comment the group:
“We’re so excited to be a part of the SharpTone family. Shawn has been nothing but excited about our band since he first heard ‘Bleed the Dream‘ earlier this year, and it’s been a pleasure working with him so far. When he asked us to record a new song to announce the signing, we were happy to oblige.
‘Chlorine Tears‘ was written knowing we had to go into the studio to record, so there was definitely a little bit of pressure there. The song was written more collaboratively than we’d ever done before, and ended up coming together fairly quickly once we had all hands on deck.
Obviously, Will Putney is a massive name in heavy music – we’re all super familiar with his material, and were thrilled to get the opportunity to work with him on this track. Will grew up listening to a lot of the bands that we take influence from, so he was able to help us refine ‘Chlorine Tears’ while sticking true to our sound. The same can be said for the recording process: he brought out the best in each of us as we tracked our parts, and that really shows on the finished product.”
You can catch Foreign Hands live next month opening for Stick To Your Guns, Kublai Khan TX, Belmont, Koyo:
09/01 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
09/02 Portland, OR – Bossanova
09/03 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/05 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
09/06 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
09/07 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
09/08 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
09/09 Louisville, KY – Portal
09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
09/11 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
09/12 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
09/13 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
09/14 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
09/15 Toronto, ON – Opera House
09/16 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD
09/17 Quebec City, QC – Envol & Macadam Fest
09/20 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
09/21 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
09/22 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
09/23 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
09/27 Austin, TX – Mohawk
09/28 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/30 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
10/01 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Parkway Drive Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Volbeat Premiere Music Video For “Becoming”
0 Comments on "Foreign Hands Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.