Parkway Drive Premiere New Single & Music Video “Darker Still”
Australian metal band Parkway Drive premiere the title track to their seventh studio full-length “Darker Still“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The new record is scheduled for a September 09th release date by Epitaph Records.
Tells frontman Winston McCall:
“Love. Time. Death. The great defining elements that make up our existence. This song begins with the simplest of human sounds and represents these elements as the musical journey grows to reach its souring crescendo before facing the inevitable conclusion of its journey. The night grows dark… darker still.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Marduk Added To Mexico Metal Fest
- Next Article:
Foreign Hands Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Parkway Drive Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.