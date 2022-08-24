Parkway Drive Premiere New Single & Music Video “Darker Still”

Australian metal band Parkway Drive premiere the title track to their seventh studio full-length “Darker Still“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The new record is scheduled for a September 09th release date by Epitaph Records.

Tells frontman Winston McCall:

“Love. Time. Death. The great defining elements that make up our existence. This song begins with the simplest of human sounds and represents these elements as the musical journey grows to reach its souring crescendo before facing the inevitable conclusion of its journey. The night grows dark… darker still.”