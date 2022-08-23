Marduk Added To Mexico Metal Fest Replacing Septicflesh
Band Photo: Marduk (?)
Black Metal legends Marduk will replace Greek extreme metal gods, Septicflesh, for this year's Metal Mexico Fest Line-up. Septicflesh will return for the 2023 edition of the festival along with a full orchestra.
Mexico Metal Fest will take place on September 23 and 24 in Monterrey, Mexico.
