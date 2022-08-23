Heavy outfit Stitched Up Release New Single "Necromantis"

Heavy outfit Stitched Up have revealed a bludgeoning new taste of their upcoming album with single and video "Necromantis." "Jupiter Jazz and the Suicide Cult" fuses a wide array of rock and metal influences to give their music a distinctive edge.

The band comments on the single: "We're very stoked for the video release of the song "Necromantis," off of our sophomore album titled "Jupiter Jazz And The Suicide Cult."

This album was a major step forward for us, not only musically but personally as a band. We're extremely proud of everything we've poured into making this album. It's a snap shot of all of our anger, sadness, joy, love and rage. It's everything we've ever felt channeled and focused into our passion.

Jupiter Jazz and the Suicide Cult ventures unapologetically into the grim realms of our existence to which so many turn a blind eye. Stitched Up's composition creates an extreme atmosphere that aptly fits the album's concepts. With unceasing energy and a fiery edge, STITCHED UP will leave you wanting more.