Invirulant Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Polyseptic Palpunculan Protuberant Peristomium" From Upcoming New Album "Indomitable Worldwide Slamdemic"
Phoenix/Lake Havasu City, Arizona-based slamming brutal death metal trio Invirulant premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Polyseptic Palpunculan Protuberant Peristomium”. The track is taken from their forthcoming new studio full-length "Indomitable Worldwide Slamdemic", which will be released on October 22, 2022 via Inherited Suffering Records.
Check out now "Polyseptic Palpunculan Protuberant Peristomium" streaming via YouTube for you below.
