Phoenix/Lake Havasu City, Arizona-based slamming brutal death metal trio Invirulant premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Polyseptic Palpunculan Protuberant Peristomium”. The track is taken from their forthcoming new studio full-length "Indomitable Worldwide Slamdemic", which will be released on October 22, 2022 via Inherited Suffering Records.

streaming via YouTube




