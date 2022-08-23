Douchebagz Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "What The Fack Was In That Pipe?"
Mexico City-based slamming death metal band Douchebagz premiere a new single and lyric video titled “What The Fack Was In That Pipe?”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Luis Punch - Vocals
Marco Serrano - Guitars
Robert Belanger - Bass/Vocals
Salim Karam - Drums
Credits:
Music by Douchebagz
Mixed and Mastered by Victor Carnevali Ramírez at Kyma Studio
Artwork and Visualizer by Robert Belanger
