Douchebagz Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "What The Fack Was In That Pipe?"

Mexico City-based slamming death metal band Douchebagz premiere a new single and lyric video titled “What The Fack Was In That Pipe?”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Luis Punch - Vocals

Marco Serrano - Guitars

Robert Belanger - Bass/Vocals

Salim Karam - Drums

Credits:

Music by Douchebagz

Mixed and Mastered by Victor Carnevali Ramírez at Kyma Studio

Artwork and Visualizer by Robert Belanger