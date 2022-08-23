Gaerea Premiere New Song & Music Video "Mirage" From Upcoming New Album
Portuguese black metal quintet Gaerea return with their latest single and music video for the title track to the the group's upcoming new studio full-length named "Mirage". The album will be released on September 23 through Season of Mist.
Comment the band:
"The third single for the upcoming Gaerea album is finally upon us. The song is Called Mirage and it serves as the Bleeding Burning Torch which also names this record. It represents a battle between high and low, reality and perception and Solitude vs Freedom. This is Gaerea in its purest form, where the body language dictates the increasing catharsis of one of the Highest and important Monuments within this Album"
You can catch Gaerea live on stage at one of their below tour dates:
w/ Gaahls Wyrd, Saor & Winterfylleth
9/30 Haarlem (NL) Patronaat
10/1 Arlon (BE) Léntrepot
10/2 Cologne (DE) Club Volta
10/3 Berlin (DE) Holle 44
10/5 Poznan (PL) U Bazyla
10/6 Krakow (PL) Hol
10/7 Prague (CZ) Futurum
10/8 Vienna (AT) Vienna Metal Meeting
10/9 Budapest (HU) Instant
10/11 Milan (IT) Slaughter Club
10/12 Martigny (CH) Les Caves Du Manoir
10/13 Lyon (FR) CCO Villeurbanne
10/14 Barcelona (ES) Boveda
10/15 Madrid (ES) Story Live
10/16 Toulouse (FR) Le Rex
10/17 Paris (FR) Petit Bain
10/19 London (UK) The Garage
10/20 Antwerp (BE) Zappa
10/22 Essen (DE) Turock
10/24 Munich (DE) Backstage Halle
10/25 Frankfurt (DE) Das Bett
10/26 Leipzig (DE) Hellraiser
10/27 Hamburg (DE) Logo
10/28 Copenhagen (DK) Vega
10/29 Gothenburg (SE) Pustervik
10/30 Stockholm (SE) Slaktkyrkan
Gaerea only
11/15 Recife (BR)
11/16 Sao Paulo (BR)
11/17 Curitiba (BR)
11/18 Porto Alegre (BR)
11/19 Montevideo (UY)
11/20 Buenos Aires (AR)
11/23 Santiago (CL)
11/25 Medellin (CO)
11/26 Bogota (CO)
11/27 San Jose (CR)
11/29 Guatemala City (GT)
11/30 San Salvador (SV)
12/2-4 Mexico City (MX) @ Mexico Black Metal Chaos Fest
w/ Watain
12/8 Monterrey (MX) @ Cafe Iguana
12/9 Guadalajara (MX) @ Foro Indepencia
12/10 Tijuana (MX) @ Black Box
