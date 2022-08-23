Gaerea Premiere New Song & Music Video "Mirage" From Upcoming New Album

Portuguese black metal quintet Gaerea return with their latest single and music video for the title track to the the group's upcoming new studio full-length named "Mirage". The album will be released on September 23 through Season of Mist.

Comment the band:

"The third single for the upcoming Gaerea album is finally upon us. The song is Called Mirage and it serves as the Bleeding Burning Torch which also names this record. It represents a battle between high and low, reality and perception and Solitude vs Freedom. This is Gaerea in its purest form, where the body language dictates the increasing catharsis of one of the Highest and important Monuments within this Album"

You can catch Gaerea live on stage at one of their below tour dates:

w/ Gaahls Wyrd, Saor & Winterfylleth

9/30 Haarlem (NL) Patronaat

10/1 Arlon (BE) Léntrepot

10/2 Cologne (DE) Club Volta

10/3 Berlin (DE) Holle 44

10/5 Poznan (PL) U Bazyla

10/6 Krakow (PL) Hol

10/7 Prague (CZ) Futurum

10/8 Vienna (AT) Vienna Metal Meeting

10/9 Budapest (HU) Instant

10/11 Milan (IT) Slaughter Club

10/12 Martigny (CH) Les Caves Du Manoir

10/13 Lyon (FR) CCO Villeurbanne

10/14 Barcelona (ES) Boveda

10/15 Madrid (ES) Story Live

10/16 Toulouse (FR) Le Rex

10/17 Paris (FR) Petit Bain

10/19 London (UK) The Garage

10/20 Antwerp (BE) Zappa

10/22 Essen (DE) Turock

10/24 Munich (DE) Backstage Halle

10/25 Frankfurt (DE) Das Bett

10/26 Leipzig (DE) Hellraiser

10/27 Hamburg (DE) Logo

10/28 Copenhagen (DK) Vega

10/29 Gothenburg (SE) Pustervik

10/30 Stockholm (SE) Slaktkyrkan

Gaerea only

11/15 Recife (BR)

11/16 Sao Paulo (BR)

11/17 Curitiba (BR)

11/18 Porto Alegre (BR)

11/19 Montevideo (UY)

11/20 Buenos Aires (AR)

11/23 Santiago (CL)

11/25 Medellin (CO)

11/26 Bogota (CO)

11/27 San Jose (CR)

11/29 Guatemala City (GT)

11/30 San Salvador (SV)

12/2-4 Mexico City (MX) @ Mexico Black Metal Chaos Fest

w/ Watain

12/8 Monterrey (MX) @ Cafe Iguana

12/9 Guadalajara (MX) @ Foro Indepencia

12/10 Tijuana (MX) @ Black Box