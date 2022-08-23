Diabolic Oath Premiere New Track "Swathed in Aberrant Flesh" From Upcoming New Album "Aischrolatreia"
Portland, OR-based occult black/death metal band Diabolic Oath premiere a new song entitled “Swathed in Aberrant Flesh”, taken from their upcoming new album "Aischrolatreia". The record arrivies on September 2nd, 2022 on LP/CD/MC format via Sentient Ruin.
Check out now "Swathed in Aberrant Flesh" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ex-Cradle Of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Dead
- Next Article:
Gaerea Premiere New Song & Music Video "Mirage"
0 Comments on "Diabolic Oath Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.