Diabolic Oath Premiere New Track "Swathed in Aberrant Flesh" From Upcoming New Album "Aischrolatreia"

Portland, OR-based occult black/death metal band Diabolic Oath premiere a new song entitled “Swathed in Aberrant Flesh”, taken from their upcoming new album "Aischrolatreia". The record arrivies on September 2nd, 2022 on LP/CD/MC format via Sentient Ruin.

Check out now "Swathed in Aberrant Flesh" streaming via YouTube for you below.