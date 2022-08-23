"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Ex-Cradle Of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Has Died

posted Aug 23, 2022 at 2:27 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Cradle Of Filth

Band Photo: Cradle Of Filth (?)

Former Cradle Of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis has passed away. Anstis played lead guitar on some of Cradle Of Filth‘s most influencing albums, including 1996’s “Dusk… And Her Embrace” and 1998’s “Cruelty And The Beast“.

The band’s ex-guitarist Richard Shaw commented publicly on the matter speaking via his social media:

“Rest in peace, Stuart.

It was an honour performing your music.

Thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

