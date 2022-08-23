Headline News

Ex-Cradle Of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Has Died

Band Photo: Cradle Of Filth (?)

Former Cradle Of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis has passed away. Anstis played lead guitar on some of Cradle Of Filth‘s most influencing albums, including 1996’s “Dusk… And Her Embrace” and 1998’s “Cruelty And The Beast“.

The band’s ex-guitarist Richard Shaw commented publicly on the matter speaking via his social media:

“Rest in peace, Stuart.

It was an honour performing your music.

Thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”