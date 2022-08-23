Malevolence Premiere New Official Live Video For “Karma” - Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos Joins Them On Stage
UK hardcore metal band Malevolence premiere their new live music video of their performance of their song “Karma” at this year’s edition of the ‘Bloodstock Open Air‘ festival. That particular track saw Malevolence joined by Lorna Shore frontman Will Ramos.
Comments singer Alex Taylor:
“We knew that we wanted to make Bloodstock a special show, so it only felt right that we invited a few special guests onto the stage with us to make the night even more memorable for the people of Bloodstock. I hit up Lorna Shore and asked if Will would be up for it, and he was on it straight away.”
Malevolence have the following touring plans booked at the moment:
w/ Thy Art is Murder, Carnifex and I AM:
09/07 Perth, AUS – Magnet House
09/08 Adelaide, AUS – Lion Arts Factory
09/09 Melbourne, AUS – Northcote Theatre
09/10 Sydney, AUS – Manning Bar
09/11 Brisbane, AUS – Princess Theatre
w/ Trivium & Heaven Shall Burn:
01/12 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
01/13 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
01/14 Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
01/15 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
w/ Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium & Obituary:
01/17 Tilburg, NET – O13
01/18 Saarbrücken, GER – Saarlandhalle
01/20 Düsseldorf, GER – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
01/21 Erfurt, GER – Messe
01/22 Prague, CZE – Forum Karlín
01/23 Warsaw, POL – Stodola
01/25 Helsinki, FIN – House of Culture
01/27 Stockholm, SWE – Fållan
01/28 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio
01/29 Germany, Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee
01/31 Brussels, BEL – AB
02/01 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia
02/03 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27
02/04 Lisbon, POR – Sala Tejo
02/05 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera
02/07 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
02/08 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur
02/10 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena
02/11 Hamburg , GER – Sporthalle
02/12 Berlin, GER – Verti Music Hall
02/14 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
02/15 Vienna, AUT – Gasometer
02/17 Munich, GER – Zenith
02/18 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall
02/19 Milano, ITA – Alcatraz
02/20 Frankfurt, GER – Jahrhunderthalle
