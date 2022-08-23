Malevolence Premiere New Official Live Video For “Karma” - Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos Joins Them On Stage

UK hardcore metal band Malevolence premiere their new live music video of their performance of their song “Karma” at this year’s edition of the ‘Bloodstock Open Air‘ festival. That particular track saw Malevolence joined by Lorna Shore frontman Will Ramos.





Comments singer Alex Taylor:

“We knew that we wanted to make Bloodstock a special show, so it only felt right that we invited a few special guests onto the stage with us to make the night even more memorable for the people of Bloodstock. I hit up Lorna Shore and asked if Will would be up for it, and he was on it straight away.”

Malevolence have the following touring plans booked at the moment:

w/ Thy Art is Murder, Carnifex and I AM:

09/07 Perth, AUS – Magnet House

09/08 Adelaide, AUS – Lion Arts Factory

09/09 Melbourne, AUS – Northcote Theatre

09/10 Sydney, AUS – Manning Bar

09/11 Brisbane, AUS – Princess Theatre

w/ Trivium & Heaven Shall Burn:

01/12 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

01/13 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

01/14 Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

01/15 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

w/ Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium & Obituary:

01/17 Tilburg, NET – O13

01/18 Saarbrücken, GER – Saarlandhalle

01/20 Düsseldorf, GER – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

01/21 Erfurt, GER – Messe

01/22 Prague, CZE – Forum Karlín

01/23 Warsaw, POL – Stodola

01/25 Helsinki, FIN – House of Culture

01/27 Stockholm, SWE – Fållan

01/28 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

01/29 Germany, Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee

01/31 Brussels, BEL – AB

02/01 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

02/03 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27

02/04 Lisbon, POR – Sala Tejo

02/05 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera

02/07 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

02/08 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur

02/10 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena

02/11 Hamburg , GER – Sporthalle

02/12 Berlin, GER – Verti Music Hall

02/14 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

02/15 Vienna, AUT – Gasometer

02/17 Munich, GER – Zenith

02/18 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall

02/19 Milano, ITA – Alcatraz

02/20 Frankfurt, GER – Jahrhunderthalle